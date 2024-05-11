9 Major Bravo Couples Split in 2024 (So Far!)

We might only be five months in 2024, but Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit and PK Kemsley and The Valley‘s Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright aren’t the only Bravo couples to have split up so far this year.

Since January, 9 couples that have appeared on Bravo shows over the years have called it quits and we have compiled some details about all of their splits.

