Two of Justin Bieber's Ex-Girlfriends Congratulate Him &amp; Hailey Bieber on Pregnancy News

Zendaya's Stylist Reveals the Fashion Brands She Won't Wear &amp; Why They're Banned

ABC Renews 10 Reality &amp; Game Shows for Upcoming TV Season, Announces Reboot of Beloved Show

Meghan Markle Talks About Why She Married Prince Harry &amp; Mental Health During Joint Trip to Nigeria

May 11, 2024 at 12:03 am
By JJ Staff

9 Major Bravo Couples Split in 2024 (So Far!)

We might only be five months in 2024, but Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit and PK Kemsley and The Valley‘s Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright aren’t the only Bravo couples to have split up so far this year.

Since January, 9 couples that have appeared on Bravo shows over the years have called it quits and we have compiled some details about all of their splits.

Click through the slideshow to see the couples who have split up so far this year…

