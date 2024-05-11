Top Stories
May 11, 2024 at 2:44 am
By JJ Staff

Blake Shelton Gets Support from Wife Gwen Stefani as He's Honored at Power of Love Gala 2024 - See the Stars in Attendance!

Blake Shelton Gets Support from Wife Gwen Stefani as He's Honored at Power of Love Gala 2024 - See the Stars in Attendance!

Blake Shelton is being honored!

The 47-year-old country music singer had the support of wife Gwen Stefani as they arrived at the Keep Memory Alive’s 2024 Power of Love Gala on Friday night (May 10) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Blake was honored at the event for helping raise awareness and funds for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, which in part funds and facilitates research into brain disorders including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Keep reading to find out more…Following the event, we compiled all of the stars in attendance so that you can everyone who was there!

Keep scrolling to see the stars in attendance…

power of love gala

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani

power of love gala

Andy Grammer

power of love gala

Cassadee Pope

power of love gala

Colbie Caillat

power of love gala

Jay Pharoah

power of love gala

Kristin Chenoweth & husband Josh Bryant with Crystal Kung Minkoff & husband Rob Minkoff

power of love gala

Lisa Vanderpump

power of love gala

Maria Shriver

power of love gala

Meredith Marks & daughter Chloe

power of love gala

Mickey Guyton

Click through the gallery for more photos of the stars at the event…
Photos: Getty Images
