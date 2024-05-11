Brittney Griner Reveals Only Reason She'd Travel Internationally After Russian Detainment

Brittney Griner opened up about the thought of traveling internationally again after being detained in Russia for 10 months.

The 33-year-old WNBA was held in Russia after police found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February 2022. She was released after President Joe Biden struck a deal with Russia.

In February 2023, Brittney signed a deal to return to the WNBA. However, she recently opened up about the challenge that comes with traveling now.

She revealed that there is only one thing that would convince her to leave the country again anytime soon.

Brittney told People that the only thing to get her out of the United States would be an opportunity to represent the country at the 2024 Summer Olympics, which are hosted in Paris, France.

She said that she’d be “honored” to join the team if she was invited.

Otherwise, “I have no plans on going out of the country right now,” she said, adding that even traveling to New York was hard because it was the last city she stopped in before leaving for Russia last time.

“My wife and I [used to enjoy going] down to Mexico for a bit,” she explained. “But now I’m just like, ‘Nah, I can’t do it.’ We can go to a beach in America. There’s plenty of beaches here. There were countries I wanted to visit before, but [not] now.”

