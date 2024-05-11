Top Stories
Netflix Cancels 3 TV Shows in 2024 (So Far) &amp; Fans Aren't Happy!

Netflix Cancels 3 TV Shows in 2024 (So Far) & Fans Aren't Happy!

May 11, 2024 at 7:38 pm
By JJ Staff

Camila Cabello & Lil Nas X Celebrate Their New Single 'He Knows' in WeHo (She Carried an Interesting Accessory!)

Camila Cabello & Lil Nas X Celebrate Their New Single 'He Knows' in WeHo (She Carried an Interesting Accessory!)

Camila Cabello and Lil Nas X hold hands while celebrating their new single “HE KNOWS” with a night on the town in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 27-year-old ‘I LUV IT” singer and the 25-year-old “J Christ” rapper joined forces on the new song, which arrived on Friday (May 10). That night, they attended a party together at the club Heart WeHo.

For the occasion, Lil Nas X rocked a pair of stylized jeans with a fitted printed top, a bedazzled belt and white fuzzy boots.

Camila opted for a chic little black dress. However, her accessory was a little more surprising!

Keep reading to find out more…

Camila carried a clear bag, which was full of condoms. A video on X (formerly Twitter) shows that she and Lil Nas X tossed them to fellow club-goers.

She ended the night out by grabbing pizza at Prince Street Pizza on Sunset Blvd.

It looks like they had a great night out!

“HE KNOWS” is off Camila‘s new album C,XOXO, which drops on June 28!

This isn’t the first time this week that Camila has carried a unique accessory! Find out what she had in her arms at the 2024 Met Gala!

Scroll through all of the new photos of Lil Nas X and Camila Cabello in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
lil nas x camila cabello single release party 01
lil nas x camila cabello single release party 02
lil nas x camila cabello single release party 03
lil nas x camila cabello single release party 04
lil nas x camila cabello single release party 05
lil nas x camila cabello single release party 06
lil nas x camila cabello single release party 07

Credit: ALEXJR; Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Music