Camila Cabello & Lil Nas X Celebrate Their New Single 'He Knows' in WeHo (She Carried an Interesting Accessory!)
Camila Cabello and Lil Nas X hold hands while celebrating their new single “HE KNOWS” with a night on the town in West Hollywood, Calif.
The 27-year-old ‘I LUV IT” singer and the 25-year-old “J Christ” rapper joined forces on the new song, which arrived on Friday (May 10). That night, they attended a party together at the club Heart WeHo.
For the occasion, Lil Nas X rocked a pair of stylized jeans with a fitted printed top, a bedazzled belt and white fuzzy boots.
Camila opted for a chic little black dress. However, her accessory was a little more surprising!
Camila carried a clear bag, which was full of condoms. A video on X (formerly Twitter) shows that she and Lil Nas X tossed them to fellow club-goers.
She ended the night out by grabbing pizza at Prince Street Pizza on Sunset Blvd.
It looks like they had a great night out!
“HE KNOWS” is off Camila‘s new album C,XOXO, which drops on June 28!
