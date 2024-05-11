Top Stories
May 11, 2024 at 5:45 pm
By JJ Staff

Chris Pine Sports Red Short-Shorts While Running Errands in L.A.

Chris Pine Sports Red Short-Shorts While Running Errands in L.A.

Chris Pine is stepping out for the day.

The 43-year-old Don’t Worry Darling actor stopped by a newsstand while out running a few errands on Saturday afternoon (May 11) in Los Angeles.

For his outing, Chris showed off his buff arms in a green tank shirt paired with super short red shorts, moccasins, and sunglasses.

Chris has been busy these past few weeks promoting his directorial debut movie Poolman, which is out in select theaters now. You can watch the trailer here!

During a recent interview, Chris reacted to the negative reviews that the movie has received.

Chris also revealed how starring in Princess Diaries 2 changed his life.

Click through the gallery inside for 15+ pictures of Chris Pine running errands in Los Angeles…
Photos: Backgrid USA
