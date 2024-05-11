Christina Aguilera's 'Genie in a Bottle' Turns 25! See 50 Songs Celebrating Special Anniversaries in 2024

Christina Aguilera‘s debut single is celebrating a very special anniversary!

The song, which introduced us to the big-voiced pop icon in 1999, turned 25 on Saturday (May 11).

A lot has changed in the pop landscape over the years. However, Christina‘s influence on pop culture is still strong all of these years later.

She isn’t the only musician with a song that has a big birthday in 2024. In honor of Christina‘s big day, we rounded up 50 songs that are turning 5, 10, 15, 20 and 25 this year.

For example, Ariana Grande‘s “7 rings” turns 5, Taylor Swift‘s “Shake It Off” debuted 10 years ago, Lady Gaga‘s “Bad Romance” will be 15 and Usher‘s “Yeah” is almost old enough to drink!

Scroll through the slideshow and take a trip down memory lane to see which songs are celebrating special anniversaries in 2024…