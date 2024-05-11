Top Stories
Netflix Cancels 3 TV Shows in 2024 (So Far) &amp; Fans Aren't Happy!

Netflix Cancels 3 TV Shows in 2024 (So Far) & Fans Aren't Happy!

May 11, 2024 at 8:10 pm
By JJ Staff

Christina Aguilera's 'Genie in a Bottle' Turns 25! See 50 Songs Celebrating Special Anniversaries in 2024

Continue Here »

Christina Aguilera's 'Genie in a Bottle' Turns 25! See 50 Songs Celebrating Special Anniversaries in 2024

Christina Aguilera‘s debut single is celebrating a very special anniversary!

The song, which introduced us to the big-voiced pop icon in 1999, turned 25 on Saturday (May 11).

A lot has changed in the pop landscape over the years. However, Christina‘s influence on pop culture is still strong all of these years later.

She isn’t the only musician with a song that has a big birthday in 2024. In honor of Christina‘s big day, we rounded up 50 songs that are turning 5, 10, 15, 20 and 25 this year.

For example, Ariana Grande‘s “7 rings” turns 5, Taylor Swift‘s “Shake It Off” debuted 10 years ago, Lady Gaga‘s “Bad Romance” will be 15 and Usher‘s “Yeah” is almost old enough to drink!

Scroll through the slideshow and take a trip down memory lane to see which songs are celebrating special anniversaries in 2024…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: YouTube / Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera, Usher, Taylor Swift
Posted to: Akon, Alicia Keys, All American Rejects, Ariana Grande, Ashlee Simpson, Backstreet Boys, Becky G, Billie Eilish, Billy Ray Cyrus, Black Eyed Peas, Blink 182, Britney Spears, Bruno Mars, BTS, Camila Cabello, Charli XCX, Christina Aguilera, Ciara, David Guetta, Destiny's Child, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, EG, Eminem, evergreen, Extended, Halsey, Harry Styles, Iggy Azalea, Jay Sean, Jay Z, Jennifer Lopez, Jesse McCartney, JoJo, Kelly Clarkson, Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, Lil' Wayne, Lou Bega, Mark Ronson, Meghan Trainor, Missy Elliott, Music, Natasha Bedingfield, Nicki Minaj, One Direction, OneRepublic, Owl City, Ricky Martin, Sam Smith, Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, Slideshow, Smash Mouth, taylor smith, The Weeknd, TLC, Train, Usher