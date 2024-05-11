Creed's Scott Stapp & Wife Jaclyn Divorcing After 18 Years of Marriage

Scott Stapp and his wife Jaclyn are ending their marriage.

On Friday (May 10), a rep for the 50-year-old Creed frontman confirmed that he and Jaclyn, 43, have decided to get divorced after 18 years of marriage.

“Out of respect for their family, Scott intends to navigate this difficult time privately,” Scott‘s rep shared with People.

Keep reading to find out more…Scott and Jaclyn have both filed for divorce separately in the past. Jaclyn first filed in June 20022, but later withdrew the motion. Scott then filed in May 2023.

A source close to the pair told People, “Scott and Jaclyn had determined the marriage was over but continued to try to make it work.”

Scott and Jaclyn married on February 11, 2006 after first meeting at a gala for the Muscular Dystrophy Association in New York.

Together, they share daughter Milan, 17, and sons Daniel, 13, and Anthony, 6. Scott is also dad to son Jagger, 25, from his first marriage to Hillaree Burns.

