Eurovision 2024 Final - 26 Contestants Left, Countries & Songs Revealed!

The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 is coming to an end on Saturday (May 11)!

With over three dozen acts officially named as representatives for their countries for the annual song competition, the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will conclude later today at the Malmö Arena in Malmö, Sweden, following the country’s win in 2023 with the song “Tattoo” by Loreen.

The final comes after two semi-finals earlier in the week, where 11 countries did not move forward.

You can livestream the final on Peacock in the United States, BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom, France TV in France and RTVE Play in Spain, among the streaming options.

It will be the third edition of the contest to take place in Malmö, which it also hosted in 1992 and 2013, and the seventh in Sweden, which last hosted it in Stockholm in 2016.

Click through to see the Eurovision 2024 contestants and hear all of the songs…