Eurovision 2024 Winner Revealed - Switzerland's Nemo Wins the Competition With 'The Code'

Switzerland’s Nemo has won the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest!

On Saturday (May 11), the 24-year-old musician swept the competition in Malmo, Sweden with their song “The Code,” which won 591 points.

They beat out a talented group of competitors!

Keep reading to find out more…

Baby Lasagna from Croatia landed in second place with 547 points. Ukraine (453 points), France (445 points) and Israel (375 points) rounded out the top five, via Variety.

This marks Switzerland’s third win and the country’s first since 1988 when Celine Dion took home the prize for them with “Ne partez pas sans moi.” The country also won the first Eurovision contest back in 1956.

It is a safe bet that the 2025 contest will be hosted in Switzerland, as it is customary for the winning country to take over hosting duties the following year.

Congratulations to Nemo and the rest of the competitors!

Nemo‘s win comes after Sweden’s Loreen took the 2023 competition with their song “Tattoo.” She made history as one of a few acts to win the contest more than once.

If you missed it, organizers of the contest this year made a shocking move and disqualified a contestant for the first time ever. Find out why.

We have a recap of every act that made the Top 26!

Press play on Nemo’s Eurovision-winning song “The Code” below…