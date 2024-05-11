Top Stories
May 11, 2024 at 9:11 pm
By JJ Staff

Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Hudson & More Stars Attend GLAAD Media Awards New York 2024 - See the Photos!

Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Hudson & More Stars Attend GLAAD Media Awards New York 2024 - See the Photos!

So many stars walked the red carpet at the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards New York on Saturday night (May 11) in New York City!

The likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Hudson, Uma Thurman and Orville Peck showed off chic looks at the event, which was hosted at New York Hilton Midtown.

We’ve got photos of more than 40 celebrities on the red carpet. That way you can see who was there and what they wore.

Head inside to see the photos…

Keep scrolling to see photos of all of the stars at the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards New York…

Jazz Jennings

Jazz Jennings

Jonathan Bennett

Jonathan Bennett

Sandra Lee

Sandra Lee

Hana Huggins

Hana Huggins

Latrice Royale

Latrice Royale

Bryan Ruby

Bryan Ruby

Mary McDonnell

Mary McDonnell

Sasha Velour

Sasha Velour

Pattie Gonia

Pattie Gonia

Meredith Marks

Meredith Marks

Plasma

Plasma

Jaida Essence Hall

Jaida Essence Hall

Cody Rigsby

Cody Rigsby

Dulce Sloan

Dulce Sloan

Carla Gugino

Carla Gugino

Karl Schmid

Karl Schmid

Priyanka

Priyanka

Gottmik

Gottmik

Jorgeous

Jorgeous

Ali Leibert and Humberly Gonzalez

Ali Liebert and Humberly Gonzalez

Vincent Rodriguez III

Vincent Rodriguez III

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson

Wilson Cruz

Wilson Cruz

Ross Mathews

Ross Mathews

Miss Peppermint

Miss Peppermint

Leyna Bloom

Leyna Bloom

Orville Peck

Orville Peck

Loren Allred

Loren Allred

Plastique Tiara

Plastique Tiara

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo

Roxxxy Andrews

Roxxxy Andrews

Shannel

Shannel

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence

FYI: Jennifer is wearing Alaïa, Anita Ko and Jennifer Meyer jewelry.

Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman

Kevin Aviance

Kevin Aviance

Yung Miami

Yung Miami

Braunwyn Windham-Burke

Braunwyn Windham-Burke

Louise Lombard

Louise Lombard

Don Lemon

Don Lemon

Beanie Feldstein

Beanie Feldstein

Curtis Hamilton

Curtis Hamilton

Scott Hoying

Scott Hoying

CJ Romero

CJ Romero
Photos: Getty
Photos: Getty