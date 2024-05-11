John Krasinski Reunites With 'The Office' Costar Rainn Wilson - See the Photos!

Jim Halpert and Dwight Schrute got together again this week, and all is right in the world!

It’s been more than a decade now since John Krasinski and Rainn Wilson shared the screen on their hit series The Office.

However, this week the duo ran into one another during a busy day at work, and they shared some cute pics!

Taking to Instagram, Rainn shared two photos that he snapped with John when they bumped into each other at CBS Mornings. In the pics, John has his arm wrapped around his former costar’s shoulders.

“Was amazing to see my incredibly talented, big-hearted brother from another (Scranton) life! ♥️🧡💛,” he captioned the photos.

Several of their fellow costars took to the comments section to react.

Ed Helms wrote, “Miss this!” Kate Flannery shared a multitude of heart emojis. Angela Kinsey chimed in, simply writing, “Love this!”

Their reunion comes a few weeks after Rainn had a practical joke played on him that mirrored his experience on the show.

It also comes after we learned new details about a spinoff of The Office!