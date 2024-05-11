Top Stories
Netflix Cancels 3 TV Shows in 2024 (So Far) &amp; Fans Aren't Happy!

Netflix Cancels 3 TV Shows in 2024 (So Far) & Fans Aren't Happy!

Two of Justin Bieber's Ex-Girlfriends Congratulate Him &amp; Hailey Bieber on Pregnancy News

Two of Justin Bieber's Ex-Girlfriends Congratulate Him & Hailey Bieber on Pregnancy News

Zendaya's Stylist Reveals the Fashion Brands She Won't Wear &amp; Why They're Banned

Zendaya's Stylist Reveals the Fashion Brands She Won't Wear & Why They're Banned

Meghan Markle Talks About Why She Married Prince Harry &amp; Mental Health During Joint Trip to Nigeria

Meghan Markle Talks About Why She Married Prince Harry & Mental Health During Joint Trip to Nigeria

May 11, 2024 at 12:34 pm
By JJ Staff

Kaley Cuoco & Chris Messina Share a Kiss While Filming 'Based on a True Story' Season Two

Kaley Cuoco & Chris Messina Share a Kiss While Filming 'Based on a True Story' Season Two

Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina are hard at work on season two of their Peacock series.

The two co-stars, who play a married couple, shared a kiss while filming scenes for the upcoming season of Based on a True Story on Friday (May 10) in Los Angeles.

Kaley was also seen wearing a baby carrier as she and Chris spent the day filming outside.

Keep reading to find out more…Season one of Based on a True Story followed Ava (Cuoco) and her husband Nathan (Messina), “a down-on-their-luck couple, whose lives collide with an infamous serial killer terrorizing Los Angeles and seize a unique opportunity to capitalize on America’s obsession with true crime by making a podcast with the killer,” via Deadline.

The series, which originally premiered in June 2023 was renewed for a second season this past October. Check out all of the other shows Peacock also recently renewed!

Click through the gallery for 30+ pictures of Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina on set…
Just Jared on Facebook
kaley cuoco chris messina kiss filming based on a true story season two 01
kaley cuoco chris messina kiss filming based on a true story season two 02
kaley cuoco chris messina kiss filming based on a true story season two 03
kaley cuoco chris messina kiss filming based on a true story season two 04
kaley cuoco chris messina kiss filming based on a true story season two 05
kaley cuoco chris messina kiss filming based on a true story season two 06
kaley cuoco chris messina kiss filming based on a true story season two 07
kaley cuoco chris messina kiss filming based on a true story season two 08
kaley cuoco chris messina kiss filming based on a true story season two 09
kaley cuoco chris messina kiss filming based on a true story season two 10
kaley cuoco chris messina kiss filming based on a true story season two 11
kaley cuoco chris messina kiss filming based on a true story season two 12
kaley cuoco chris messina kiss filming based on a true story season two 13
kaley cuoco chris messina kiss filming based on a true story season two 14
kaley cuoco chris messina kiss filming based on a true story season two 15
kaley cuoco chris messina kiss filming based on a true story season two 16
kaley cuoco chris messina kiss filming based on a true story season two 17
kaley cuoco chris messina kiss filming based on a true story season two 18
kaley cuoco chris messina kiss filming based on a true story season two 19
kaley cuoco chris messina kiss filming based on a true story season two 20
kaley cuoco chris messina kiss filming based on a true story season two 21
kaley cuoco chris messina kiss filming based on a true story season two 22
kaley cuoco chris messina kiss filming based on a true story season two 23
kaley cuoco chris messina kiss filming based on a true story season two 24
kaley cuoco chris messina kiss filming based on a true story season two 25
kaley cuoco chris messina kiss filming based on a true story season two 26
kaley cuoco chris messina kiss filming based on a true story season two 27
kaley cuoco chris messina kiss filming based on a true story season two 28
kaley cuoco chris messina kiss filming based on a true story season two 29
kaley cuoco chris messina kiss filming based on a true story season two 30
kaley cuoco chris messina kiss filming based on a true story season two 31
kaley cuoco chris messina kiss filming based on a true story season two 32
kaley cuoco chris messina kiss filming based on a true story season two 33
kaley cuoco chris messina kiss filming based on a true story season two 34

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Chris Messina, Kaley Cuoco