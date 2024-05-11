Kaley Cuoco & Chris Messina Share a Kiss While Filming 'Based on a True Story' Season Two

Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina are hard at work on season two of their Peacock series.

The two co-stars, who play a married couple, shared a kiss while filming scenes for the upcoming season of Based on a True Story on Friday (May 10) in Los Angeles.

Kaley was also seen wearing a baby carrier as she and Chris spent the day filming outside.

Keep reading to find out more…Season one of Based on a True Story followed Ava (Cuoco) and her husband Nathan (Messina), “a down-on-their-luck couple, whose lives collide with an infamous serial killer terrorizing Los Angeles and seize a unique opportunity to capitalize on America’s obsession with true crime by making a podcast with the killer,” via Deadline.

The series, which originally premiered in June 2023 was renewed for a second season this past October. Check out all of the other shows Peacock also recently renewed!

Click through the gallery for 30+ pictures of Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina on set…