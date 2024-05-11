Katie Maloney Reveals Where She Stands with Stassi Schroeder Amid Feud Rumors

Katie Maloney is addressing rumors that she and Stassi Schroeder had a falling out.

Katie, 37, and Stassi, 35, remained close following Stassi‘s firing from Vanderpump Rules in 2020. Stassi even made Katie the godmother of her daughter Hartford, who was born in January 2021.

Over the past few weeks, many fans have speculated that the two are feuding after noticing that they haven’t posted any photos of each other on social media.

Keep reading to find out more…While appearing on the Off the Vine podcast on Tuesday, May 7, Katie shut down the feud rumors.

“OK, somebody said, ‘Are you and Stassi still close?’” host Kaitlyn Bristowe read to Katie while reading fan questions.

“Yeah, I mean, Stassi, OK, she’s got two kids now,” Katie responded. “While I wish we spent more time together — I think you’re in a similar position where it’s like, you’re friends that have kids — so I think, you know, maybe once life balances out a little bit, we can spend some time together.”

Along with Hartford, Stassi and husband Beau Clark also share son Messer, who was born in September 2023.

“But yeah, I just think we kind of have very different things going on,” Katie added. “But I’m really happy whenever I do get to see her.”

Fans have also noticed recently that Stassi has been spending a lot of time with Lala Kent, who had a falling out with Katie during season 11 of Vanderpump Rules.

Days before Katie shared an update on their friendship, Stassi addressed the feud speculation.

“I need to step in here,” Stassi wrote in the comments on a TikTok speculating about a possible falling out with Katie.

“I’m not on Vanderpump Rules. I’m not on any team,” Stassi continued. “That’s not my life anymore. I have individual friendships with people. Friendships ebb & flow without it being nefarious.”

If you missed, it, Katie and Ariana Madix announced the official opening date for their Something About Her sandwich shop!