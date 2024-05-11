Top Stories
Two of Justin Bieber's Ex-Girlfriends Congratulate Him &amp; Hailey Bieber on Pregnancy News

Zendaya's Stylist Reveals the Fashion Brands She Won't Wear &amp; Why They're Banned

ABC Renews 10 Reality &amp; Game Shows for Upcoming TV Season, Announces Reboot of Beloved Show

Meghan Markle Talks About Why She Married Prince Harry &amp; Mental Health During Joint Trip to Nigeria

May 11, 2024 at 1:10 am
By JJ Staff

KTLA Reporter Sam Rubin Dies at Age 64 - Celebs React

KTLA Reporter Sam Rubin Dies at Age 64 - Celebs React

Hollywood is mourning a massive loss.

On Friday (May 10), veteran journalist Sam Rubin, who has anchored KTLA’s entertainment coverage for more than 30 years, sadly died at the age of 64.

KTLA news anchor Frank Buckley confirmed Sam‘s passing live on air.

Keep reading to find out more…“We have some news from the KTLA family that is shocking and hard to comprehend at the moment. We have the profoundly sad duty to report that our friend and colleague Sam Rubin has died. Our hearts, as you can imagine, are broken,” Frank started.

“His laugh, his charm, his caring personality…” Frank said while struggling to hold back tears. “To all of us he shared his mornings with on television, and to those he worked with behind the scenes on KTLA, we will not forget.”

Sam was on air on Thursday (May 10) and interviewed Jane Seymour, but called in sick on Friday morning with film critic Scott Mantz filling in.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Sam suffered cardiac arrest at his home in West Valley Friday morning and was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Following news of Sam‘s passing, a ton of celebrities took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to pay tribute.

Keep scrolling to read the celebrity tributes…

Our thoughts are with Sam Rubin‘s loved ones during this difficult time. RIP.
