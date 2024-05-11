KTLA Reporter Sam Rubin Dies at Age 64 - Celebs React

Hollywood is mourning a massive loss.

On Friday (May 10), veteran journalist Sam Rubin, who has anchored KTLA’s entertainment coverage for more than 30 years, sadly died at the age of 64.

KTLA news anchor Frank Buckley confirmed Sam‘s passing live on air.

Keep reading to find out more…“We have some news from the KTLA family that is shocking and hard to comprehend at the moment. We have the profoundly sad duty to report that our friend and colleague Sam Rubin has died. Our hearts, as you can imagine, are broken,” Frank started.

“His laugh, his charm, his caring personality…” Frank said while struggling to hold back tears. “To all of us he shared his mornings with on television, and to those he worked with behind the scenes on KTLA, we will not forget.”

Sam was on air on Thursday (May 10) and interviewed Jane Seymour, but called in sick on Friday morning with film critic Scott Mantz filling in.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Sam suffered cardiac arrest at his home in West Valley Friday morning and was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Following news of Sam‘s passing, a ton of celebrities took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to pay tribute.

Even if I was on my 85th interview that day, I was always happy to see Sam. Even if HE was on his 85th interview that day, he always brought genuine kindness, curiosity and an outside the box question. ❤️ — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 10, 2024

He was an LA institution and will be sorely missed.

💜🙏🏾 — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) May 10, 2024

Oh, Sam, you will be so incredibly missed 😔💔 I always felt so happy to do an interview with you, and am so thankful to have gotten the chance to meet you ❤️ — Laura Marano 🎭 (@lauramarano) May 11, 2024

We will miss you Sam💔 Sending my love and deepest condolences to his family. — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) May 11, 2024

So sad and sorry to hear of Sam Rubin’s passing. Consummate pro. I did my first interview with him in something like ‘93, and countless times over the years. He loved actors and movies. He made everyone feel comfortable and it was always fun and easy. He was an institution. We… — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) May 10, 2024

EVERYONE loved Sam Rubin. He has supported my career and countless others since day one. And he had the best sense of humor about life, and we would make each other laugh all the time. But most of all, he was a loving father and husband and just a good person. Sending all my love… pic.twitter.com/UAzLGFIzYS — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) May 11, 2024

Condolences to the family of @SamOnTV. 😔 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) May 10, 2024

Today we lost LA legend Sam Rubin from @KTLAMorningNews I had the privilege of doing countless segments with him over the last 15+ years. In studio or on the streets it was always a pleasure. I will miss you Sam. Thank you 😥 pic.twitter.com/5pyxdOv5Pl — G a b r i e l – I g l e s i a s (@fluffyguy) May 10, 2024

So sorry to hear about the passing of @KTLA’s @SamOnTV Sam Rubin. It was always a pleasure to chat with Sam when I was promoting something. He was friendly, funny and a staple of Southern California broadcasting. You will be sorely missed Sam. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) May 11, 2024

Heartbreaking. Love to everyone at @KTLA and love to his beloved wife and children. Sam Rubin was a consummate pro, he was hilarious and he had a huge heart. It was always a joy and a privilege to get a chance to talk with him. Sam will be deeply missed. May his memory be a… https://t.co/Bk8TemBMum — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) May 10, 2024

I am in shock. I don’t know who in Los Angeles has been interviewing me longer than Sam. He always had a great wit about him and seemed to enjoy the fun part of the job. A true icon. https://t.co/lfOi1nTUnq — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 11, 2024

Sam Rubin, KTLA entertainment reporter was a lovely man and a real friend to our entertainment community. His untimely passing is a sad loss. Sympathies to his family and loved ones. #RIPSamRubin — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) May 11, 2024

@SamOnTV @KTLA I am so sorry to hear about my friend Sam Rubin going to heaven. I have known him for decades. He was always interested in my projects and always laughed at my silly jokes.

Sam you will be missed…

Love,

Richard Simmons — Richard Simmons (@TheWeightSaint) May 10, 2024

Devastated by this news. I truly loved Sam, who was so supportive of me and the industry in general. He was the best. I can’t quite process him being gone. Sending so much love to his family and friends. So sad. RIP Sam. Love you, pal. https://t.co/w4TxOcSsZa — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) May 10, 2024

Our thoughts are with Sam Rubin‘s loved ones during this difficult time. RIP.