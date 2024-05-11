Lily Gladstone Goes on the Run in 'Fancy Dance' Trailer - Watch Now!

The first trailer for Lily Gladstone‘s new Apple TV+ movie has been released.

The 37-year-old Oscar-nominated actress stars alongside Isabel Deroy-Olson, Shea Whigham, Ryan Begay, Crystle Lightning, and Audrey Wasilewsk in the new movie Fancy Dance from director Erica Trmblay.

Here’s the synopsis: “Since her sister’s disappearance, Jax (Gladstone) has cared for her niece Roki (Deroy-Olson) by scraping by on the Seneca-Cayuga reservation in Oklahoma. Every spare minute goes into finding her missing sister while also helping Roki prepare for an upcoming powwow. At the risk of Jax losing custody to Roki’s grandfather, Frank (Whigham), the pair hit the road and scour the backcountry to track down Roki’s mother in time for the powwow. What begins as a search gradually turns into a far deeper investigation into the complexities and contradictions of Indigenous women moving through a colonized world while at the mercy of a failed justice system.”

Fancy Dance will premiere in select theaters on June 21 before streaming globally on Apple TV+ on June 28.