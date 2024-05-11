Lily-Rose Depp & Girlfriend 070 Shake Still Going Strong, Spotted on Date Night in Beverly Hills

Lily-Rose Depp is enjoying a rare night out with her girlfriend 070 Shake!

The 24-year-old The Idol actress and the 26-year-old musician, whose real name is Danielle Balbuena, arrived at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi for a dinner date on Friday night (May 10) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For their night out, Lily-Rose wore a white blouse with Daisy Dukes short paired with white and black heels while 070 Shake sported a denim jacket, brown pants, and black boots.

If you didn’t know, Lily-Rose went public with her relationship with 070 Shake back in May 203 by posting a photo of them together and revealing that they had been together for four months already. The last time we have photos of the couple out together was back in December.

Earlier this month, Lily-Rose joined tons of other stars in France at the Chanel Cruise Fashion Show!