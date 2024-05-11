Top Stories
May 11, 2024 at 9:59 am
By JJ Staff

The Most Popular 'American Idol' Winners, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Following

The Most Popular 'American Idol' Winners, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Following

With American Idol Season 22 in full swing on ABC, we’re taking a look back at all of the winners of the show.

The long-running singing reality TV competition series, which first premiered in 2002, has provided a huge platform to dozens of sensational talents over the years, and we’ve already seen 19 people crowned as the winners of the show.

We’ve rounded up all all of the winners, and ranked them in order of their popularity on social media (Instagram) to determine who is most followed among fans.

Click through to see all of the American Idol winners, ranked from lowest to highest popularity…

Photos: Getty
