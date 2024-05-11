Top Stories
Netflix Cancels 3 TV Shows in 2024 (So Far) &amp; Fans Aren't Happy!

Netflix Cancels 3 TV Shows in 2024 (So Far) & Fans Aren't Happy!

Two of Justin Bieber's Ex-Girlfriends Congratulate Him &amp; Hailey Bieber on Pregnancy News

Two of Justin Bieber's Ex-Girlfriends Congratulate Him & Hailey Bieber on Pregnancy News

Zendaya's Stylist Reveals the Fashion Brands She Won't Wear &amp; Why They're Banned

Zendaya's Stylist Reveals the Fashion Brands She Won't Wear & Why They're Banned

Meghan Markle Talks About Why She Married Prince Harry &amp; Mental Health During Joint Trip to Nigeria

Meghan Markle Talks About Why She Married Prince Harry & Mental Health During Joint Trip to Nigeria

May 11, 2024 at 12:10 pm
By JJ Staff

Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Photos of Her Daughter & Son!

Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Photos of Her Daughter & Son!

Naomi Campbell is sharing a very rare look inside her family life!

On Friday (May 10), the 53-year-old model took to Instagram to share some adorable photos of her daughter and her son while on vacation.

“#BLESSED ❤️❤️🙏🏾” Naomi captioned the post.

Keep reading to find out more…In the photos, Naomi is holding her son while her daughter leans up next to her as they stand on the beach and watch the sunset over the ocean.

If you didn’t know, Naomi welcomed both her of her kids via surrogate – her daughter was born in May 2021 and her son was born in June 2023.

In a interview from last summer, Naomi gushed over her daughter, revealing that she’s a pro at flying all over the world already.

Make sure you check out the gorgeous dress Naomi recently wore to the 2024 Met Gala!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Naomi Campbell