Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Photos of Her Daughter & Son!

Naomi Campbell is sharing a very rare look inside her family life!

On Friday (May 10), the 53-year-old model took to Instagram to share some adorable photos of her daughter and her son while on vacation.

“#BLESSED ❤️❤️🙏🏾” Naomi captioned the post.

Keep reading to find out more…In the photos, Naomi is holding her son while her daughter leans up next to her as they stand on the beach and watch the sunset over the ocean.

If you didn’t know, Naomi welcomed both her of her kids via surrogate – her daughter was born in May 2021 and her son was born in June 2023.

In a interview from last summer, Naomi gushed over her daughter, revealing that she’s a pro at flying all over the world already.

