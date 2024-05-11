Patrick Dempsey & Wife Jillian Spend the Day at Grand Prix de Monaco Historique 2024

Patrick Dempsey is spending the day at the racetrack!

The 58-year-old Grey’s Anatomy alum and his wife Jillian Fink made an appearance at the 2024 Grand Prix de Monaco Historique on Saturday afternoon (May 11) in Monaco.

While they were there, Patrick and Jillian checked out the vintage cars that will be hitting the track for the races.

If you didn’t know, Patrick and Jillian have been married since 1999 and share three kids – daughter Talula, 22, and 17-year-old twin sons Darby and Sullivan.

In a recent interview, Patrick opened up about the “challenges” of raising kids in Hollywood.

FYI: Patrick is wearing a Falconeri jacket and TAG Heuer watch.

