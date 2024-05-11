Top Stories
Netflix Cancels 3 TV Shows in 2024 (So Far) &amp; Fans Aren't Happy!

Netflix Cancels 3 TV Shows in 2024 (So Far) & Fans Aren't Happy!

May 11, 2024 at 4:26 pm
By JJ Staff

Patrick Dempsey & Wife Jillian Spend the Day at Grand Prix de Monaco Historique 2024

Patrick Dempsey & Wife Jillian Spend the Day at Grand Prix de Monaco Historique 2024

Patrick Dempsey is spending the day at the racetrack!

The 58-year-old Grey’s Anatomy alum and his wife Jillian Fink made an appearance at the 2024 Grand Prix de Monaco Historique on Saturday afternoon (May 11) in Monaco.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Patrick Dempsey

While they were there, Patrick and Jillian checked out the vintage cars that will be hitting the track for the races.

If you didn’t know, Patrick and Jillian have been married since 1999 and share three kids – daughter Talula, 22, and 17-year-old twin sons Darby and Sullivan.

In a recent interview, Patrick opened up about the “challenges” of raising kids in Hollywood.

FYI: Patrick is wearing a Falconeri jacket and TAG Heuer watch.

Click through the gallery for 40+ pictures of Patrick Dempsey at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
patrick dempsey at grand prix de monaco historique 01
patrick dempsey at grand prix de monaco historique 02
patrick dempsey at grand prix de monaco historique 03
patrick dempsey at grand prix de monaco historique 04
patrick dempsey at grand prix de monaco historique 05
patrick dempsey at grand prix de monaco historique 06
patrick dempsey at grand prix de monaco historique 07
patrick dempsey at grand prix de monaco historique 08
patrick dempsey at grand prix de monaco historique 09
patrick dempsey at grand prix de monaco historique 10
patrick dempsey at grand prix de monaco historique 11
patrick dempsey at grand prix de monaco historique 12
patrick dempsey at grand prix de monaco historique 13
patrick dempsey at grand prix de monaco historique 14
patrick dempsey at grand prix de monaco historique 15
patrick dempsey at grand prix de monaco historique 16
patrick dempsey at grand prix de monaco historique 17
patrick dempsey at grand prix de monaco historique 18
patrick dempsey at grand prix de monaco historique 19
patrick dempsey at grand prix de monaco historique 20
patrick dempsey at grand prix de monaco historique 21
patrick dempsey at grand prix de monaco historique 22
patrick dempsey at grand prix de monaco historique 23
patrick dempsey at grand prix de monaco historique 24
patrick dempsey at grand prix de monaco historique 25
patrick dempsey at grand prix de monaco historique 26
patrick dempsey at grand prix de monaco historique 27
patrick dempsey at grand prix de monaco historique 28
patrick dempsey at grand prix de monaco historique 29
patrick dempsey at grand prix de monaco historique 30
patrick dempsey at grand prix de monaco historique 31
patrick dempsey at grand prix de monaco historique 32
patrick dempsey at grand prix de monaco historique 33
patrick dempsey at grand prix de monaco historique 34
patrick dempsey at grand prix de monaco historique 35
patrick dempsey at grand prix de monaco historique 36
patrick dempsey at grand prix de monaco historique 37
patrick dempsey at grand prix de monaco historique 38
patrick dempsey at grand prix de monaco historique 39
patrick dempsey at grand prix de monaco historique 40
patrick dempsey at grand prix de monaco historique 41
patrick dempsey at grand prix de monaco historique 42

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: jillian fink, Patrick Dempsey