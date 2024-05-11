Sebastian Stan Suits Up in First 'Thunderbolts' Set Photos, Films With a New MCU Costar

Top Stories
May 11, 2024 at 6:56 pm
By JJ Staff

Sebastian Stan is wearing a different sort of super suit in the first photos of him on the set of his new Marvel movie Thunderbolts!

The 41-year-old actor is returning to the franchise for the first time since 2021′s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to play Bucky Barnes alongside a crew of heroes such as Florence Pugh‘s Yelena Belova.

On Saturday (May 11), he was spotted for the first time on set in Atlanta, Georgia. The photos offer a few hints about what to expect.

For the scene, Sebastian wore a slick gray suit. His hair was slicked back, and he had some scruff on his face. In some photos, it looks like a crewmember behind him is carrying a glove that he’ll likely wear in the scene for Bucky’s mechanical arm.

He was joined on set by new MCU star Geraldine Viswanathan. She joined the project in a mysterious role this January after Ayo Edebiri had to step back from the role.

Interestingly, Geraldine isn’t the only actor to replace another star in the project.

It appears that actor Nicholas Gilomen was also suited up for the day on set. It is not clear what role he might be playing.

If you missed it, back in March Florence gave us our first glimpse at her costume from the movie.

Scroll through the new photos of Sebastian Stan and Geraldine Viswanathan on the set of Thunderbolts in the gallery…
Photos: Backgrid
