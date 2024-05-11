'That '90s Show' Parts 2 & 3 Release Dates Revealed - Get a First Look at the New Episodes!

Netflix revealed huge details about their hit series That ’90s Show!

The first season of the That ’70s Show spinoff premiered in 2023 and was so well-received that it was renewed for more episodes.

On Saturday (May 11), Netflix announced plans to drop Parts 2 and 3 of the show in 2024. The release date for Part 2 is right around the corner, and we got a first hint at what’s to come!

Part 2 of That ’90s Show will premiere on June 27, and Part 3 follows on October 24.

Here’s the synopsis of Part 2: “It’s 1996 and Leia Forman is back in Point Place for another summer of fun with her friends and grandparents, Kitty and Red. Leia and Jay are excited to be together again after nine months of long distance. But she’s on edge since Jay still doesn’t know she almost kissed Nate. Nate is concerned that his girlfriend, Nikki, doesn’t know either. How long can they keep this secret? Turns out, not long at all. And when the truth finally comes out, relationships are threatened, friendships are at stake, and the summer is on the verge of ending before it even gets started.”

The streamer also dropped a first glimpse at Part 2, which you can watch below!

