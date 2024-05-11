Top Stories
Netflix Cancels 3 TV Shows in 2024 (So Far) &amp; Fans Aren't Happy!

Netflix Cancels 3 TV Shows in 2024 (So Far) & Fans Aren't Happy!

Two of Justin Bieber's Ex-Girlfriends Congratulate Him &amp; Hailey Bieber on Pregnancy News

Two of Justin Bieber's Ex-Girlfriends Congratulate Him & Hailey Bieber on Pregnancy News

Zendaya's Stylist Reveals the Fashion Brands She Won't Wear &amp; Why They're Banned

Zendaya's Stylist Reveals the Fashion Brands She Won't Wear & Why They're Banned

Meghan Markle Talks About Why She Married Prince Harry &amp; Mental Health During Joint Trip to Nigeria

Meghan Markle Talks About Why She Married Prince Harry & Mental Health During Joint Trip to Nigeria

May 11, 2024 at 10:00 am
By JJ Staff

'The Voice' & 'American Idol' Contestants Who Were on BOTH Shows, Including Several Fan Favorites!

Continue Here »

'The Voice' & 'American Idol' Contestants Who Were on BOTH Shows, Including Several Fan Favorites!

The Voice and American Idol have both been on the air for more than 20 seasons each and some people have appeared as contestants on BOTH shows!

Surprisingly, there are quite a few singers who made it very far on both NBC’s The Voice and ABC/Fox’s American Idol.

While it’s safe to assume that some people who auditioned for one show and didn’t do well might have tried their hand at the other show, there are also contestants who were finalists on both talent competitions.

Last season on American Idol, there was a frontrunner who come in third place on The Voice in season 11. (Coincidentally, the winner of The Voice season 11 was previously a semi-finalist on American Idol)

Browse through the slideshow to see contestants who have appeared on BOTH shows…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC, NBC
Posted to: American Idol, EG, Extended, Slideshow, The Voice