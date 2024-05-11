'The Voice' & 'American Idol' Contestants Who Were on BOTH Shows, Including Several Fan Favorites!

The Voice and American Idol have both been on the air for more than 20 seasons each and some people have appeared as contestants on BOTH shows!

Surprisingly, there are quite a few singers who made it very far on both NBC’s The Voice and ABC/Fox’s American Idol.

While it’s safe to assume that some people who auditioned for one show and didn’t do well might have tried their hand at the other show, there are also contestants who were finalists on both talent competitions.

Last season on American Idol, there was a frontrunner who come in third place on The Voice in season 11. (Coincidentally, the winner of The Voice season 11 was previously a semi-finalist on American Idol)

