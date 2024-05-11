Tom Holland Shows Off Shorter Haircut in London After First 'Romeo & Juliet' Performance Gets Cancelled

Tom Holland is wrapping up another night at rehearsals.

The 27-year-old Spider-Man: No Way Home actor left rehearsal for his new play Romeo & Juliet on Friday night (May 10) at the Duke of York’s Theatre in London, England.

Tom showed off his shorter haircut as he sported a brown shirt and black jeans.

It was recently announced that the first performance of Romeo & Juliet, which Tom stars in alongside Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, had been cancelled just days before it was scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 11.

The reason for the cancellation was “due to the technical aspects of the production needing further preparation, the performance of Romeo & Juliet on Saturday, 11 May, 2024 can not go ahead as planned,” according to Deadline.

As of right now, it’s unclear if the shows scheduled for Monday, May 13, and Tuesday, 14, will take place.

The official opening night for Romeo & Juliet is still scheduled for Thursday, May 23.

Earlier this week, Tom also revealed that he is recovering from an injury.