6 Big Roles Charlie Hunnam Almost Played (He Was in the Running to Play 2 Famous Superheroes & Turned 1 Down!)

Charlie Hunnam is a fan-favorite actor in Hollywood, and he has some very iconic roles to his name.

The 44-year-old star began working in the industry in the late ’90s. His popularity exploded with Sons of Anarchy in 2008. Since then, he’s starred in a variety of movies, the most recent being 2023′s Rebel Moon.

His filmography is already impressive, but it turns out that Charlie came very close to starring in several other huge projects.

Over the years he’s opened up about six roles that he auditioned for. Some of them he was offered and had to turn down. Others he did not book. The list includes two popular superheroes and roles in several other top-tier franchises.

Charlie is on our minds after he made his Met Gala debut this week so we got curious and decided to round up all of those projects and what he had to say about them.

Scroll through the slideshow to see the six projects that Charlie Humman came very close to starring in…