American Idol's Top 3 Finalists Revealed, 2 Singers Eliminated on Disney Night Ahead of Season Finale

It’s almost time to crown the winner of American Idol‘s seventh season on ABC!

The singing competition is in it’s 22nd season overall and on the latest episode, airing Sunday (May 12), it was Disney night.

Each of the remaining five contestants sang “two beloved favorites from the Disney Songbook.”

Kane Brown joined the episode as a guest mentor, while Jenifer Lewis hit the stage to perform her song “Dig a Little Deeper” from Disney’s The Princess and the Frog.

Tonight’s episode revealed two more singers were unfortunately sent home and the three finalists were revealed.

Next week, Sunday (May 19), is the finale, where the top three will perform, along with special guests, and a new winner will be crowned!

Browse the slideshow to find out who was safe and who was sent home…