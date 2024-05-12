Top Stories
2024 BAFTA TV Awards - Full Winners List Revealed!

2024 BAFTA TV Awards - Full Winners List Revealed!

Watch Maya Rudolph Impersonate Beyonce During Hilariously Spicy 'Hot Ones' Skit on 'SNL'

Watch Maya Rudolph Impersonate Beyonce During Hilariously Spicy 'Hot Ones' Skit on 'SNL'

6 Big Roles Charlie Hunnam Almost Played (He Was in the Running to Play 2 Famous Superheroes &amp; Turned 1 Down!)

6 Big Roles Charlie Hunnam Almost Played (He Was in the Running to Play 2 Famous Superheroes & Turned 1 Down!)

Sebastian Stan Suits Up in First 'Thunderbolts' Set Photos, Films With a New MCU Costar

Sebastian Stan Suits Up in First 'Thunderbolts' Set Photos, Films With a New MCU Costar

May 12, 2024 at 2:15 pm
By JJ Staff

Apple TV+ Cancels 2 TV Shows, Renews 7 More in 2024 (So Far)

Continue Here »

Apple TV+ Cancels 2 TV Shows, Renews 7 More in 2024 (So Far)

Unfortunately, another cancellation was just confirmed over at Apple TV+.

The streaming service has been steadily making decisions about their original slate of TV shows for the past few months, with 7 total renewals announced as well. There has now been 2 cancellations.

Head inside to see all the news so far in 2024…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Apple TV+
Posted to: apple tv plus, apple tv+, EG, Extended, Slideshow, Television