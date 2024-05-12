‘Beat Shazam’ Season 7 – 2 Stars Leaving, 2 Stars Returning!

Beat Shazam is returning this month!

The hit Fox music-based game show will return for Season 7 on May 28.

During the game, teams of two players race to identify songs by sound to try and wind up to $1 million. Whoever wins the most money gets to play the final round against Shazam, the show’s computer.

This time around, there are two stars stepping away from the show, and two stars who are returning.

Click through to find out who will appear on Beat Shazam Season 7…

Photos: FOX

Posted To:Beat Shazam Corinne Foxx Fox Jamie Foxx Nick Cannon Television