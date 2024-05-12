Bliss Poureetezadi & Zack Goytowski Welcome Baby Girl, First 'Love Is Blind' Baby Born!

Love Is Blind‘s Bliss Poureetezadi just became a mom right before Mother’s Day!

The former Netflix reality contestant gave birth to her first child with husband Zack Goytowski, a baby girl, marking the first baby born from a couple who got married on Love Is Blind!

Keep reading to find out more…

Galileo Terri Rayne Goytowski was born on Friday, April 26th, weighing 7lbs, 11oz.

“We are so in love with our precious, beautiful baby girl,” the new parents told People. “We are forever changed and are so blessed to spend the rest of our lives loving her. She is our moon, our stars, the center of our universe.”

Just two days after sharing the news of their baby being born, Bliss celebrated becoming a mom on Mother’s Day (May 12).

“Being a mom was something I always knew I was meant to do, but actually becoming a mom is something I could have never imagined,” she wrote. “My heart is on fire with love, my mind is always on. The sleep deprivation is next level and my body physically reacts to every tiny sweet coo. This is the most beautiful and life altering experience. I love the smell of her head. I appreciate my mom and all moms even more. Thank you for choosing me to be your mommy, princess Galileo. I love you more than I knew I could love anyone. Thank you for making me a mom @zackgoytowski – best gift ever ❤️”

Zack commented on the post, writing, “Happy first Mother’s Day, my love. You are the epitome of what it means to be a mother. I couldn’t be prouder of you, and I’m grateful to be on this journey with you, raising our incredible little girl. Always know how loved and appreciated you are ❤️”

If you didn’t know, another couple who married on Love Is Blind is also expecting their first child this summer!

RELATED: ‘Love Is Blind’ – 9 Couples Who Met On the Show Are Still Married