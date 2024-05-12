Colin Jost Jokes About How Lack of Marvel Movies Releasing This Year Affects His Own Finances

Colin Jost is reacting to Marvel pulling back on their yearly releases!

The 41-year-old comedian took to Weekend Update on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live and poked fun to the lack of MCU films and how that affects him.

Colin is, of course, married to Marvel star Scarlett Johansson, who has played Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in nine movies over the years.

“This year marks the first time since 2009 that a Marvel movie has not kicked off the summer movie season, which better be a one-time thing because a lot of people rely on Marvel movies to pay for the ferries they bought,” he joked.

Colin‘s ferry comment refers to the Staten Island Ferry he bought with Pete Davidson back in January 2022. In the summer of 2023, the two SNL comedians revealed they have a five-year plan for what to do with the ferry.