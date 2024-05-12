Top Stories
2024 BAFTA TV Awards - Full Winners List Revealed!

Watch Maya Rudolph Impersonate Beyonce During Hilariously Spicy 'Hot Ones' Skit on 'SNL'

6 Big Roles Charlie Hunnam Almost Played (He Was in the Running to Play 2 Famous Superheroes &amp; Turned 1 Down!)

Sebastian Stan Suits Up in First 'Thunderbolts' Set Photos, Films With a New MCU Costar

May 12, 2024 at 4:42 pm
By JJ Staff

'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc' - How to Stream & Watch & Meet the English Voice Cast!

'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc' - How to Stream & Watch & Meet the English Voice Cast!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc is here!

Here’s an official synopsis of the anime: “To the Hashira Training… The members of the Demon Slayer Corps and their highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira. In preparation for the forthcoming final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, the Hashira Training commences. While each carry faith and determination within their hearts, Tanjiro and the Hashira enter a new story.”

The series is based on the manga “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” created by Koyoharu Gotoge, and is directed by Haruo Sotozaki.

Click through to see how to watch, and who’s in the voice cast…

Photos: Crunchyroll , ©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable
