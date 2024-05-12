Gold Gala 2024 - See Photos of Michelle Yeoh, Cynthia Erivo, Halsey & So Many More Attendees

So many celebrities stepped out to attend the 2024 Gold Gala at The Music Center on Saturday night (May 11) in Los Angeles.

The annual event honors outstanding Asian Pacific and multicultural leaders from a variety of industries.

This year’s theme was the A Gold New World, and the red carpet featured more than 80 stars, including the likes of Michelle Yeoh, Cynthia Erivo, Lucy Liu, Renee Rapp and Halsey.

We such a star-studded guestlist, we pulled together photos of everyone so that you can easily scroll and see who was there and what they wore.

Alicia Hannah-Kim

Rupi Kaur

Christine Chiu

Lauren Riihimaki

Remi Cruz

Sevyn Streeter

Jessica Wang

Maia and Alex Shibutani

Adele Lim

Alok Vaid-Menon

Sarayu Blue

Melissa King

Elizabeth Yu

Dallas Liu

Ian Ousley

Asif Ali

Valkyrae

Duy Nguyen

Bobby Berk

Agnez Mo

Elodie Yung

Eugene Lee Yang

Lucy Liu

Jeannie Mai Jenkins

Avani Gregg

Jess Hong

Cynthia Erivo FYI: Cynthia is wearing Balmain FW24 RTW.

Margaret Cho

Leah Lewis

Patrick Ta

Jon M. Chu

Karrueche Tran

Luciana Buchanan

Renee Rapp and Towa Bird

Saweetie

Michelle Yeoh

Iman Vellani

John Cho

Lisa Ling

Tina Leung

Steven Yeun and Joana Pak

Jay Shetty

Yasmeen Fletcher

Joel Kim Booster

Karen Fukuhara

Minnie Mills

Avantika

Geena Rocero

Halsey and Avan Jogia

Annie Gonzalez

Ross Butler

Nathan Chen

Hoa Xuande

Lee Rodriguez

Stephanie Shepherd

Ji-young Yoo

Darren Barnet

Sherry Cola

Humberto Leon

Kim Chi

Lee Sung Jin

Ramona Young

Padma Lakshmi

Yvonne Chapman

Xochitl Gomez

Lulu Wang

Nikita Dragun

Meena Harris

Saagar Shaikh

Poorna Jagannathan

Harry Shum Jr. and Shelby Rabara

W. Kamau Bell

Chin Han

Maia Kealoha

Danny Ramirez

Lilly Singh

Manny Jacinto

Joseph Lee

Chloe Kim

Natasha Liu Bordizzo

Ludi Lin

Nicole Kang

Eric Nam

Justin Chien

Arsema Thomas