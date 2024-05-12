Gold Gala 2024 - See Photos of Michelle Yeoh, Cynthia Erivo, Halsey & So Many More Attendees
So many celebrities stepped out to attend the 2024 Gold Gala at The Music Center on Saturday night (May 11) in Los Angeles.
The annual event honors outstanding Asian Pacific and multicultural leaders from a variety of industries.
This year’s theme was the A Gold New World, and the red carpet featured more than 80 stars, including the likes of Michelle Yeoh, Cynthia Erivo, Lucy Liu, Renee Rapp and Halsey.
We such a star-studded guestlist, we pulled together photos of everyone so that you can easily scroll and see who was there and what they wore.
Head inside to see all of the photos…
Keep scrolling to see everyone who walked the red carpet at the Gold Gala…
Alicia Hannah-Kim
Rupi Kaur
Christine Chiu
Lauren Riihimaki
Remi Cruz
Sevyn Streeter
Jessica Wang
Maia and Alex Shibutani
Adele Lim
Alok Vaid-Menon
Sarayu Blue
Melissa King
Elizabeth Yu
Dallas Liu
Ian Ousley
Asif Ali
Valkyrae
Duy Nguyen
Bobby Berk
Agnez Mo
Elodie Yung
Eugene Lee Yang
Lucy Liu
Jeannie Mai Jenkins
Avani Gregg
Jess Hong
Cynthia Erivo
FYI: Cynthia is wearing Balmain FW24 RTW.
Margaret Cho
Leah Lewis
Patrick Ta
Jon M. Chu
Karrueche Tran
Luciana Buchanan
Renee Rapp and Towa Bird
Saweetie
Michelle Yeoh
Iman Vellani
John Cho
Lisa Ling
Tina Leung
Steven Yeun and Joana Pak
Jay Shetty
Yasmeen Fletcher
Joel Kim Booster
Karen Fukuhara
Minnie Mills
Avantika
Geena Rocero
Halsey and Avan Jogia
Annie Gonzalez
Ross Butler
Nathan Chen
Hoa Xuande
Lee Rodriguez
Stephanie Shepherd
Ji-young Yoo
Darren Barnet
Sherry Cola
Humberto Leon
Kim Chi
Lee Sung Jin
Ramona Young
Padma Lakshmi
Yvonne Chapman
Xochitl Gomez
Lulu Wang
Nikita Dragun
Meena Harris
Saagar Shaikh
Poorna Jagannathan
Harry Shum Jr. and Shelby Rabara
W. Kamau Bell
Chin Han
Maia Kealoha
Danny Ramirez
Lilly Singh
Manny Jacinto
Joseph Lee
Chloe Kim
Natasha Liu Bordizzo
Ludi Lin
Nicole Kang
Eric Nam
Justin Chien
Arsema Thomas
Simone Kessell