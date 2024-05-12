'Harlem' Season 3 - 5 Cast Members Returning, 4 Stars Joining!

Harlem is returning for another season!

The Amazon Prime Video series is back for Season 3, and there are some big new additions to the cast, via Deadline.

From writer Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), Harlem is a comedy following four stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem NYC, the mecca of Black culture in America. Together, they level up from their 20s into the next phase of their careers, relationships, and big city dreams.

While we don’t have a premiere date just yet, we do know who is returning from the cast, and who is joining the series.

