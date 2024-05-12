Top Stories
2024 BAFTA TV Awards - Full Winners List Revealed!

2024 BAFTA TV Awards - Full Winners List Revealed!

Watch Maya Rudolph Impersonate Beyonce During Hilariously Spicy 'Hot Ones' Skit on 'SNL'

Watch Maya Rudolph Impersonate Beyonce During Hilariously Spicy 'Hot Ones' Skit on 'SNL'

6 Big Roles Charlie Hunnam Almost Played (He Was in the Running to Play 2 Famous Superheroes & Turned 1 Down!)

6 Big Roles Charlie Hunnam Almost Played (He Was in the Running to Play 2 Famous Superheroes & Turned 1 Down!)

Sebastian Stan Suits Up in First 'Thunderbolts' Set Photos, Films With a New MCU Costar

Sebastian Stan Suits Up in First 'Thunderbolts' Set Photos, Films With a New MCU Costar

May 12, 2024 at 4:31 pm
By JJ Staff

'Harlem' Season 3 - 5 Cast Members Returning, 4 Stars Joining!

'Harlem' Season 3 - 5 Cast Members Returning, 4 Stars Joining!

Harlem is returning for another season!

The Amazon Prime Video series is back for Season 3, and there are some big new additions to the cast, via Deadline.

From writer Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), Harlem is a comedy following four stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem NYC, the mecca of Black culture in America. Together, they level up from their 20s into the next phase of their careers, relationships, and big city dreams.

While we don’t have a premiere date just yet, we do know who is returning from the cast, and who is joining the series.

Click through to see who is in Harlem Season 3…

