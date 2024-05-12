Jennifer Lopez Says She's the Thinnest She's Ever Been Because of This Upcoming Role

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about her body.

The 54-year-old star revealed that she is “in fighting shape” after working on the musical film adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman.

During an appearance on Live With Kelly & Mark, Jennifer opened up about getting prepared for the role, as well as her upcoming tour this summer.

“I just finished a movie called Kiss of the Spider Woman, where it was all singing and dancing, which was equal parts exhilarating and exhausting as well,” she said. “Now, I’m ready to go. I’m the thinnest I’ve ever been. I’m in fighting shape right now.”

Kiss of the Spider Woman is based on Manuel Puig‘s 1976 novel of the same name, which follows an intimate discussion between two prisoners who bond over fantasies of movies based on one of their complicated lives. The book centers on a gay window dresser jailed for the corruption of a minor, as he narrates his tale to a revolutionary inmante — all while their relationship intensifies over shared interest in the fictional diva starring in the former’s concocted story, via EW.

The late Chita Rivera led a 1993 Broadway adaptation that went on to win seven Tony Awards, after the 1985 film adaptation starring Sonia Braga that won William Hurt an Oscar for Best Actor.

Kiss of the Spider Woman does not yet have an announced release date.

