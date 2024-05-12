Keith Urban Reflects on Daughters Faith & Sunday's Red Carpet Debuts At AFI Award Gala

Keith Urban is looking back at a big family moment from a couple weeks ago.

The 56-year-old country music star was in attendance to support wife Nicole Kidman as she received an AFI Lifetime Achievement Award in late April, and their two teenage daughters, Faith and Sunday, also joined, making their red carpet debuts.

Following the family night out, Keith shared how special it was to have the whole family present, which included Nicole‘s sister Antonia and her children.

“It’s great,” he told Extra about the girls seeing their mom be honored. “It was great to be able to bring our girls but also the whole family, you know, Nic’s sister and her husband and all their kids.”

Keith also talked about how being a father has changed him, saying he “couldn’t put that into words.”

“I continue to have a different way of looking at my parents and what they through ’cause I go, ‘Oh, my God, this is hard. This is not an easy thing,’ and they did a really good job, so very grateful to them.”

Just a week later, Keith and Nicole stepped out for another big night - the 2024 Met Gala!