Mabel & Shygirl Team Up for 'Look at My Body Pt. II' - Watch the Video & Find Out the Song's Meaning!

Mabel and Shygirl are teaming up!

The 28-year-old “Don’t Call Me Up” sensation and the 31-year old music star united for a brand new song, “Look at My Body Pt. II.”

“Look At My Body Pt. II” was produced by MXM and Wolf Cousins, and described as “an unrepentant ode to owning your sexuality and womanhood.”

The video was directed by David Wilson, and finds the two challenging the male gaze, flipping well-known cultural moments dating back to Eve and the Forbidden Fruit.

“This record is about questioning the male gaze and the power of the divine feminine. I’ve often felt judged by my appearance, and I’ve let comments get the better of me. Now, I’m at a stage in my life though where I’m celebrating my body without letting it define me. I wanted to let anyone who’s ever underestimated me or judged the book by its cover know that I’m ok with them doing that now because I know who I am,” Mabel says.

“Collaborating with Shygirl is something I’ve wanted to do for a really long time as I’m a big fan of her music and everything fell into place with this record. She totally understood everything I wanted it to be and she’s made the song so special. She’s a superstar,” she added.

“Had such a cute time working with Mabel on this one – an easy and natural fit, just love hanging out with her. A song for those who love watching,” Shygirl said.

“Look At My Body Pt. II” follows last month’s “Vitamins” from Mabel. Listen to it here and find out the meaning!