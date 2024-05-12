Mae Whitman Announces Pregnancy, Reunites With 'Parenthood' Co-Stars Lauren Graham & Miles Heizer for the Reveal!
Mae Whitman is providing the ultimate Parenthood reunion while making a big announcement.
The 35-year-old actress confirmed that she is pregnant in a post on social media, alongside her former TV mother Lauren Graham and TV brother Miles Heizer, who co-starred with her on the NBC series from 2010 to 2015.
Keep reading to find out more…
“Not to make a Parenthood episode out of it or anything but!!! Mother’s Day looking a little different this year!” she wrote in a caption along with a black-and-white photo with her TV family.
“Can’t wait to meet you, huge baby kicking my insides to filth! #ruveal,’ she added, along with more throwback photos from the series.
