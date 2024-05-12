Maya Rudolph Impersonates Beyonce During Hilariously Spicy 'Hot Ones' Themed 'SNL' Skit - Watch

Maya Rudolph reincarnated one of her most iconic impressions while hosting the May 11 episode of Saturday Night Live – Beyonce Knowles.

The 51-year-old Loot actress used to play the “Texas Hold ‘Em” superstar when she was a cast member on the popular late-night show. Back in 2021, she spoofed the star again during a Hot Ones-themed skit.

After delivering a musical performance inspired by Bey during her opening monologue tonight, she suited up as her again to return to Hot Ones!

In the sketch, Maya donned a cowboy hat and sat down for the spicy interview, where she struggled through answering questions while eating hot chicken wings.

“This is the only thing I have attempted that I did not slay,” she said, referencing the last skit, during which she struggled with the various hot sauces. “And that bothered both me and my husband.”

Her second attempt did not go much better. In fact, it ended with “Bey” running and her assistant pulling a Men In Black memory wipe.

