Meghan McCain Addresses Whether She'd Return to 'The View'

Meghan McCain is opening up about her former gig.

The 39-year-old political pundit and former co-host of The View weighed in on whether she’d be returning to the ABC daytime talk show – and her answer is very blunt.

“There’s not a chance in hell,” she told Page Six of producers ever asking her to return, even as a guest.

She added that she doesn’t want to do it either, adding, “I’ve had kids since then. I really like my life right now and I feel like it’s taken me a long time to sort of get to a place where people are seeing me as more serious.”

The former View co-host joined the show in 2017 and quit in 2021, and says she doesn’t maintain a friendship with any of the current hosts.

“I don’t talk to any of the main co-hosts that I was with, but I still do have friends, that work on the show and people that I made relationships with,” she said. “But I never want to say who because I don’t want them to get bullied for still being my friend. Like, I don’t want them to be publicly or privately bullied. And I actually have.”

She also threatened to sue the co-hosts in recent months.