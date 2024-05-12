Miranda Cosgrove Reflects on Terrifying Stalker Story, Man Who Lit Himself on Fire & Fatally Shot Himself in Her Yard

Miranda Cosgrove is opening up about her terrifying stalker story.

The 30-year-old iCarly star spoke about her experience with a man who stalker her, and ultimately lit himself on fire and fatally shot himself in the front yard of her LA house after previously shooting a woman who looked like Miranda as she drove by the property.

“That’s another reason why I go back and forth to my parents’ house so much,” she told Bustle.

“I just don’t feel super safe in that house. For two years after it happened, I wouldn’t really stay there. Then I got into a relationship and because that person was there with me, I was less scared. But I don’t really like being there on my own that much.”

She has been looking for a new home ever since, but hasn’t found one yet. She also revealed that she ran into the woman her stalker shot at an event for Kitten Rescue LA years later.

“This girl came up to me, and she was like, ‘I didn’t know if I should tell you this here or how to say this, but I’m actually the girl that was at your house that got shot at,’” she recalled.

Miranda also addressed Richard Gadd‘s Baby Reindeer, about his own stalker experience.

“I feel like if that were me, having to go back through your most terrible experiences and then try to act them [out], that’d be so hard,” she reflected.

She also admitted she’s never had a drink or smoked.