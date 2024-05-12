Olivia Munn Reveals 2 More Surgeries She's Undergone Since Cancer Diagnosis

Olivia Munn is opening up more about her cancer journey.

The 43-year-old actress was diagnosed with luminal B breast cancer in both breasts in April 2023, and revealed the news publicly nearly a year later in March 2024 after undergoing multiple treatments and surgeries.

In a new interview, Olivia revealed two more surgeries that she has had done since, and how it will affect her future of having more children with beau John Mulaney.

Keep reading to find out more…

While speaking with Vogue, Olivia shared that she has “now had an oophorectomy and hysterectomy. I took out my uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries.”

The actress’ recent surgeries had to happen as she needed to remove the hormones from her body to keep the cancer from returning. Another option would be to stay on a medication that basically caused her to be bedridden due to the amount of exhaustion that it caused.

“It was a big decision to make, but it was the best decision for me because I needed to be present for my family,” Olivia said. “I had friends try to cheer me up by saying, ‘Malcolm’s not going to remember this. Don’t worry.’ But I just kept thinking to myself, ‘I’m going to remember this, that I missed all these things.’ It’s his childhood, but it’s my motherhood, and I don’t want to miss any of these parts if I don’t have to.”

She also revealed that she froze her eggs once again at 42 amid her diagnosis.

“After my diagnosis, we decided to try one more round of egg retrievals and hoped it was a good month,” she shared. “John and I talked about it a lot and we don’t feel like we’re done growing our family, but didn’t know if I would have to do chemotherapy or radiation.”

She reveals they just wanted a few more eggs to try and turn into embryos, and they ended up with two embryos!

“John and I just started crying. It was just so exciting because not only did we get it in one retrieval, but it also meant that I didn’t have to keep putting myself at risk. It was just amazing.”

Just days before revealing her cancer diagnosis, Olivia joined John at the 2024 Oscars. Most recently, she was seen out in NYC in late April.