Rihanna Dresses Up in Cool Blue Look to Celebrate Son RZA's 2nd Birthday in NYC

Rihanna rocks a cool blue look while celebrating her son RZA‘s second birthday on Saturday night (May 11) in New York City.

The 36-year-old “Diamonds” diva hosted a party for her oldest son with her longtime partner A$AP Rocky.

For the occasion, she looked as cool as ever in a pair of oversized jeans, which she paired with a satin sleeveless top and a baby blue fur jacket.

She wore her platinum blonde hair straight and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and a necklace with a matching blue jewel.

This is the second time that Rihanna has been seen out since missing the 2024 Met Gala earlier this week. She came down with the flu the day of the event. On Thursday (May 9), she and A$AP enjoyed a date night in NYC.

Rihanna and A$AP welcomed RZA on May 13, 2022. She gave birth to her second son Riot Rose in August 2023.

