Selena Gomez Skips Met Gala 2024 - Reason Why Revealed!

Selena Gomez was not in attendance at the 2024 Met Gala, and there’s a reason why!

The 31-year-old “Lose You to Love Me” singer has attended the gala many times in the past, but was not present at the event earlier this month in New York City.

According to a new report, it’s because Selena was busy working.

Selena is currently “juggling new music, her Rare Beauty empire and filming Only Murders in the Building,” so she was too busy to attend the May 6 event, according to a report from People.

She is, however, expected to attend the Emilia Perez Cannes premiere later this month.

Selena‘s first Met Gala was in 2014, wearing a Diane von Furstenberg gown. See her Met Gala debut!

