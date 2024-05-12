Top Stories
Watch Maya Rudolph Impersonate Beyonce During Hilariously Spicy 'Hot Ones' Skit on 'SNL'

Watch Maya Rudolph Impersonate Beyonce During Hilariously Spicy 'Hot Ones' Skit on 'SNL'

6 Big Roles Charlie Hunnam Almost Played (He Was in the Running to Play 2 Famous Superheroes &amp; Turned 1 Down!)

6 Big Roles Charlie Hunnam Almost Played (He Was in the Running to Play 2 Famous Superheroes & Turned 1 Down!)

Sebastian Stan Suits Up in First 'Thunderbolts' Set Photos, Films With a New MCU Costar

Sebastian Stan Suits Up in First 'Thunderbolts' Set Photos, Films With a New MCU Costar

Eurovision 2024 Winner Revealed - Switzerland's Nemo Wins the Competition With 'The Code'

Eurovision 2024 Winner Revealed - Switzerland's Nemo Wins the Competition With 'The Code'

May 12, 2024 at 8:26 am
By JJ Staff

Selena Gomez Skips Met Gala 2024 - Reason Why Revealed!

Selena Gomez Skips Met Gala 2024 - Reason Why Revealed!

Selena Gomez was not in attendance at the 2024 Met Gala, and there’s a reason why!

The 31-year-old “Lose You to Love Me” singer has attended the gala many times in the past, but was not present at the event earlier this month in New York City.

According to a new report, it’s because Selena was busy working.

Keep reading to find out more…

Selena is currently “juggling new music, her Rare Beauty empire and filming Only Murders in the Building,” so she was too busy to attend the May 6 event, according to a report from People.

She is, however, expected to attend the Emilia Perez Cannes premiere later this month.

Selena‘s first Met Gala was in 2014, wearing a Diane von Furstenberg gown. See her Met Gala debut!

She wasn’t the only one who skipped the gala this year. Find out which other big star did not appear, and the reason why!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Met Gala, Met Gala, Selena Gomez