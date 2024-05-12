Top Stories
Watch Maya Rudolph Impersonate Beyonce During Hilariously Spicy 'Hot Ones' Skit on 'SNL'

6 Big Roles Charlie Hunnam Almost Played (He Was in the Running to Play 2 Famous Superheroes &amp; Turned 1 Down!)

Sebastian Stan Suits Up in First 'Thunderbolts' Set Photos, Films With a New MCU Costar

Eurovision 2024 Winner Revealed - Switzerland's Nemo Wins the Competition With 'The Code'

May 12, 2024 at 8:18 am
By JJ Staff

Stars Who Don't Want Kids: Celebs Who Are Child-Free by Choice

Not everybody wants to have children.

Having kids is a very personal decision, and it’s one that not everyone makes for themselves. And for others, it’s not even an option.

Over the years, many celebrities have spoken out about whether they’re preparing to have children one day – and there are many stars who have decided that’s not something they’re planning to do with their life.

We’ve gathered together some of the stars who’ve spoken out and said they are not planning to have children. For various reasons – be it for money or societal concerns, or just a general lack of interest – they’re opting out of the experience entirely.

Click through to see which stars don’t want to have kids…

Photos: Getty
