Steve Buscemi Victim of Attack In New York City, Rep Says ‘He is OK’

Steve Buscemi is the latest victim of a random attack in New York City.

The 66-year-old was reportedly attacked in broad daylight while walking through a neighborhood on the East side of Manhattan on Wednesday (May 8), according to The New York Post.

Steve‘s rep confirms that he is okay after the events of last week.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Midtown Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city,” his publicist shared in a statemen via THR. “He is OK and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of N.Y.”

The actor reportedly suffered some swelling to the face and left eye, and went to the hospital for treatment.

Several weeks before, Steve‘s Boardwalk Empire co-star Michael Stuhlbarg was also the victim of a random attack.

If you missed it, it was recently revealed that Steve has joined the cast of a very popular Netflix series for its next season. Get the scoop here!

Photos: Getty

Posted To:Steve Buscemi