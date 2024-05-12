Susan Backlinie, Iconic 'Jaws' Opening Scene Actress & Stuntwoman, Dies at 77

Susan Backlinie has sadly passed away.

The actress and stuntwoman, best known for her terrifying opening scene in the classic Jaws, died at the age of 77, her convention agent confirmed to fan site The Daily Jaws.

She passed away on Saturday morning (May 11) at her home in Ventura, Calif.

Keep reading to find out more…

“It is with heartfelt regret to confirm our beloved Susan passed away this morning. We would like to thank everyone for their condolences at this time. Please respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time,” rep Matthew Templeton said in a statement.

Susan starred in the opening scene of Jaws as Chrissie Watkins, who met a horrifying fate and became one of the most memorable scenes in film history.

She would later make an appearance in Steven Spielberg‘s film 1941, spoofing the same role by getting “picked up” by the periscope of a Japanese submarine.

She also performed stunts in The Villain, and had roles in Quark, The Great Muppet Caper and The Fall Guy. She would later appear in many Jaws-related documentaries and news features, including The Shark Is Still Working, as well being a fixture at fan conventions.

Our thoughts are with Susan Backlinie‘s loved ones at this difficult time. We have sadly lost many stars in 2024.