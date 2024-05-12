Taylor Swift Performs 'The Alchemy' From 'TTPD' As Surprise Song In Paris As Boyfriend Travis Kelce Dances Along

Taylor Swift hit the stage for the final night of her The Eras Tour stop in Paris on Sunday (May 12) at Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France.

During the show, the 34-year-old surprised fans with another song from her latest album The Tortured Poets Department – “The Alchemy”!

This, of course, isn’t the only song from the album she has performed, as she added a whole section dedicated to TTPD.

However, there’s a special part about performing “The Alchemy” at that particular concert.

Taylor‘s song has been thought to be about her boyfriend Travis Kelce, and at the show, she seemed to confirm that.

Sunday’s concert was the 87th show on The Eras Tour, which is Travis‘ jersey number, and the bracelets lit up Chiefs red, as Travis himself dance to the track in the audience.

Taylor mashed up “The Alchemy” with her song “Treacherous” for the guitar surprise songs. For the piano surprise, she performed “Begin Again” and “Paris.”

After the concert, Taylor took to Instagram and dedicated a new post to TTPD.

“This post is dedicated to the new Tortured Poets section of the Eras Tour (aka Female Rage The Musical!) and everyone who made these memories so magical. To my crew, fellow performers, and band who worked tirelessly in their break to concoct this surprise for you – but mostly for the fans in Paris. I’m so thankful that it was you we got to show this to for the first time because you gave us so much excitement, passion, and love. I’m SO fired up to play this for every crowd on the tour. See you very soon, Stockholm! 🤍” she captioned a set of photos.

In case you missed, there was another celebrity couple in attendance at the Paris show!

That same day, it was revealed that Taylor‘s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, is No 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart for a third week in a row.