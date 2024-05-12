Top Stories
2024 BAFTA TV Awards - Full Winners List Revealed!

Watch Maya Rudolph Impersonate Beyonce During Hilariously Spicy 'Hot Ones' Skit on 'SNL'

6 Big Roles Charlie Hunnam Almost Played (He Was in the Running to Play 2 Famous Superheroes &amp; Turned 1 Down!)

Sebastian Stan Suits Up in First 'Thunderbolts' Set Photos, Films With a New MCU Costar

May 12, 2024 at 3:26 pm
By JJ Staff

Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' Is No. 1 for a Third Week on Billboard 200!

Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' Is No. 1 for a Third Week on Billboard 200!

Taylor Swift’s latest album isn’t going anywhere.

The Tortured Poets Department is No. 1 for a third straight week on the Billboard 200 chart, via Billboard.

Keep reading to find out more…

This is her first album to spend its first three weeks at No. 1 since 2020’s Folklore spent its first six weeks at No. 1. It’s also the first album to spend its first three weeks at No. 1 since Travis Scott’s Utopia last year.

The Tortured Poets Department earned 282,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the past week, marking the largest third-week for any album since her own Midnights garnered 299,000 units in its third week in 2022.

Find out which famous faces just popped up at her latest Eras Tour date in France!
Photos: Getty
