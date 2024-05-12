Top Stories
May 12, 2024 at 4:47 pm
By JJ Staff

The 10 Best Hallmark Channel TV Shows, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Ranker Rating

Hallmark Channel has given us so many gems over the years.

The network has provided some of the best feel-good programming, heartwarming romances and pulse-raising thrills, as well as shows for home and family tips and tricks. And in the past few years, a few of the TV series provided by Hallmark have proven to be the very best of the best.

We’re taking a look through all of the various Hallmark Channel offerings, and ranking them from least to most votes based on their Ranker score. The most popular show actually premiered in 2014! Can you guess which one it is?

Click through to see the 10 best Hallmark Channel TV series, ranked…

Photos: Hallmark Media
