'The Cleaning Lady' Renewed For Season 4 at Fox, Will Get New Showrunner

The Cleaning Lady is returning for another season!

It was just announced on Sunday (May 12) that the Fox drama will get a fourth season on the network, Deadline reveals, but there will be a big change.

In addition to the season four renewal, the series will also be undergoing a change in showrunners.

Co-creator Miranda Kwok and Jeannine Renshow, who were both showrunners and EPs for season three, are said to not be returning to lead the show in that capacity. Miranda will return as an executive consultant. A new showrunner is not being announced at this time.

The Cleaning Lady‘s new season will reportedly consist of 12 episodes and head in a new creative direction following season three’s changes due to the death of one of the show’s stars Adan Canto earlier this year.

The show’s season three finale is set to air on May 21st.

