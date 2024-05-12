The Most Popular Stars of 'Hacks,' Ranked From Lowest to Highest Following

Hacks is one of the funniest shows on TV right now!

The Max series explores a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old.

The show is currently airing its third season, and has already earned an impressive 100% Rotten Tomatoes score for both of its first two seasons.

Along the way, the stars of the series have amassed a huge following on social media.

We’ve rounded up the stars of Hacks, and ranked them from lowest to highest following on Instagram.

Click through to see who are the most popular stars of Hacks, ranked…