Top Stories
Watch Maya Rudolph Impersonate Beyonce During Hilariously Spicy 'Hot Ones' Skit on 'SNL'

Watch Maya Rudolph Impersonate Beyonce During Hilariously Spicy 'Hot Ones' Skit on 'SNL'

6 Big Roles Charlie Hunnam Almost Played (He Was in the Running to Play 2 Famous Superheroes &amp; Turned 1 Down!)

6 Big Roles Charlie Hunnam Almost Played (He Was in the Running to Play 2 Famous Superheroes & Turned 1 Down!)

Sebastian Stan Suits Up in First 'Thunderbolts' Set Photos, Films With a New MCU Costar

Sebastian Stan Suits Up in First 'Thunderbolts' Set Photos, Films With a New MCU Costar

Eurovision 2024 Winner Revealed - Switzerland's Nemo Wins the Competition With 'The Code'

Eurovision 2024 Winner Revealed - Switzerland's Nemo Wins the Competition With 'The Code'

May 12, 2024 at 9:06 am
By JJ Staff

The Most Popular Stars of 'Hacks,' Ranked From Lowest to Highest Following

Continue Here »

The Most Popular Stars of 'Hacks,' Ranked From Lowest to Highest Following

Hacks is one of the funniest shows on TV right now!

The Max series explores a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old.

The show is currently airing its third season, and has already earned an impressive 100% Rotten Tomatoes score for both of its first two seasons.

Along the way, the stars of the series have amassed a huge following on social media.

We’ve rounded up the stars of Hacks, and ranked them from lowest to highest following on Instagram.

Click through to see who are the most popular stars of Hacks, ranked…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: HBO Max
Posted to: Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Christopher Mcdonald, EG, Extended, Hacks, Hannah Einbinder, HBO Max, Jean Smart, Johnny Sibilly, Jordan Gavaris, Kaitlin Olson, Lorenza Izzo, Mark Indelicato, MAX, Megan Stalter, Paul W. Downs, Rose Abdoo, Slideshow, Television